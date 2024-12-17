Did Prabhas sustain injury on the sets of Fauji? Rebel star releases statement amid missing Kalki 2898 AD’s Japan premiere

Prabhas delivered a spectacular performance with his last release, Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. The film, which did a phenomenal box office roundup across the country, will now be marking its premiere show in Japan. While the Rebel star was supposed to attend the same, his recent statement indicated he would be missing out on it, as he has sustained an injury.

In a statement released on social media, Prabhas expressed gratitude for the immense love and well-wishes that have been outpoured on him and his film by the overseas audiences. He remarked how he’d looked forward to visiting Japan for the longest time.

However, the actor explained that he would have to call curtains on visiting the premiere show of Kalki 2898 AD in Japan since he sprained his ankle while shooting a particular film of his at the moment.

Check out the statement here:

He wrote, “Thank you for always showering so much love on me and my work. I had been looking forward to going to Japan for a long time. However, I am very sorry to say that I sprained my ankle during filming and was unable to attend. Our distributor, Twin, has been extremely supportive and we are grateful for all their efforts in getting ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ ready for release on Friday, January 3rd. I hope to see you soon. Prabhas.”

While the actor missed out on being a part of the premiere, the makers assured that they won’t be disappointed as the filmmaker Nag Ashwin would join in to attend the event in place of Prabhas.

The film’s release in Japan comes about at a time during the special period of Shogatsu and is expected to charm the audiences with the scintillating performance.

For the unversed, Prabhas is currently busy shooting Hanu Raghavapudi’s war drama Fauji, which is slated for a release sometime in late 2025.

Besides this, the actor has a number of projects queued up. These include a sequel to his 2023 film, Salaar 2.

Other projects include Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s highly ambitious project Spirit. Prabhas would also make a special appearance in Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa.

