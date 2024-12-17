Here's how Naga Chaitanya went the 'old school' way to plan his first-ever date with Sobhita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have begun a new chapter of their lives in Hyderabad after tying the knot on December 4 at Annapurna Studios. While fans continue to speculate about their love story, the couple recently opened up about their bond, first date, and more during an interview with The New York Times. They revealed that their connection began through social media.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita spent most of their relationship in different cities. She lived in Mumbai, while he was based in Hyderabad. A few weeks after they began chatting on Instagram, Chay decided to fly to Mumbai. He took a one-hour flight to meet her for a lunch date at a famous cafe. This gesture marked a special moment in their budding relationship.

"That was the charming part. It was so old school in a way," the Made In Heaven actress said. On the other hand, the Thandel star revealed why he went to Mumbai to meet Sobhita. He said, "I’m not a fan of texting. I’m not a fan of communicating on social media."

Around a week later, Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya met again at an Amazon Prime event in Mumbai. She attended the event for her series Made in Heaven, while he was there for his show Dhootha. This meeting added another moment to their growing connection. "I was in a red dress; he was in a blue suit. And the rest is history," the actress added.

During the interview, the couple also talked about their first trip together. They shared that during the summers they went on their first trip together to Bandipur National Park in Karnataka. They were joined by Naga Chaitanya's friends for the getaway.

The couple spent time bonding and laughing. They enjoyed simple activities like playing chess and painting henna on each other's hands. "He’s a doer. I’m a be-er, I’m the fluttering kite, and he’s the anchor. Our dissimilarities really kept us interested and curious about each other," Sobhita said.

Following that, in November, the couple traveled to London to celebrate the Dhootha star's birthday. He has a deep love for techno music, and one of his favorite artists, Tale of Us, was performing a concert there.

After their trip to London in 2022, Sobhita met with the Akkineni family for the first time on New Year's Eve. The following year, Chay visited her family in Visakhapatnam. This marked the beginning of their journey as a couple together.

