What is the story of Prabhas and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s movie Spirit? Here’s what we know

Prabhas is all geared up for several exciting projects in his lineup, with the actor set to join hands with Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for an action flick. Now, it seems that the synopsis of the film has been revealed, and it is nothing short of exciting.

According to Spirit's official page on the Letterboxd app, the film featuring Prabhas tells the story of a disgraced police officer who is determined to dismantle an international crime syndicate. This quest drives him to adopt a ruthless approach as he seeks to reclaim his position, transforming his journey into an epic saga.

Here’s the synopsis of Prabhas starrer Spirit:

The synopsis of Prabhas’ Spirit , showcased on the app, seems to indicate a violent action movie that likely involves international elements and portrays the actor as an angry young police officer. However, an official confirmation from the team is yet to be made, with the movie’s muhurat shot expected to take place in December 2024.

Additionally, rumors have been circulating on the internet, with the most prominent being about actor Don Lee’s inclusion in the film. Since the makers have stayed silent on the matter, it is speculated that the Korean actor, who has even played a character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), would portray the main antagonist in the film. However, the official cast list is yet to be announced.

Speaking of the movie’s cast, there is also speculation that Trisha Krishnan might reunite with Prabhas for the upcoming movie with Vanga. This would mark a special moment for fans, as the actors had previously collaborated in films like Bujjigadu, Varsham, and Pournami.

Advertisement

Moving forward, Prabhas is set to hit the big screens soon with the horror-comedy movie The Raja Saab , directed by Maruthi. The film, slated to release on April 10, 2025, will likely feature the Rebel Star in dual roles, with actors Nidhhi Agerwal and Malavika Mohanan playing the romantic leads.

Additionally, the actor is currently filming a movie with Sita Ramam director Hanu Raghavapudi, tentatively titled PrabhasHanu (Fauji). The actor also has movies like Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam in his lineup as well.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna recalls how Kirik Party, Animal, and Pushpa 2 have a connection and it's special