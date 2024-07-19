Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives fans a glimpse into her free time; proudly dubs herself as a 'student'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the actress and fitness enthusiast known for her dedication to health and fitness, recently shared a life update on Instagram. In the social media post, the Family Man sensation revealed that she has been using her free time to learn new things and make the most of her leisure moments.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives a sneak peek into her leisure time

Samantha labeled herself a "student" in a recent Instagram story, sharing a snapshot of her intently scribbling away. The image captured her deep concentration, hinting that she might be journaling, diving into new knowledge, or immersing herself in a captivating project.

The Eega star’s passion for learning and self-improvement shines through, inspiring her followers and showcasing her dedication to personal growth.

Check out the Samantha’s story below:

For those who might not know, the health-conscious actress often shares her journey of discovering new areas, including martial arts, boxing, and various fitness training programs.

Additionally, the Rangasthalam actress shares her knowledge about the importance of a balanced life, daily routines, and various health-related issues on her Take 20 podcasts.

What is Samantha up to in her career?

Samantha is rumored to be teaming up with directors Raj and DK for their upcoming action drama, Rakhtabeej, marking her first on-screen pairing with Aditya Roy Kapoor. The shooting for Rakhtabeej is set to commence in August.

This would be her third collaboration with the director duo, following The Family Man and the upcoming Prime Video series Citadel: Honey Bunny. However, there has been no official confirmation about this project yet.

Meanwhile, Citadel: Honey Bunny is a spy action thriller TV series and serves as the Indian adaptation of the American series Citadel. Filming for the show has wrapped up, and it is scheduled to debut on Prime Video in 2024.

Furthermore, on her birthday, this year, the Majili star announced her inaugural feature film under her production company, Tralala Moving Pictures.

Bangaram motion poster:

Samantha revealed both motion and static posters for the tentatively titled Telugu film Bangaram, marking her debut as a producer. The film is set to hit the big screens in 2025.

