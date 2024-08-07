Throwback: When Nayanthara opened up about marriage and motherhood; ‘Why are there restrictions for women?’

Nayanthara, a.k.a. the Lady Superstar has always inspired millions of her fans with the choices in her personal life. She is married to filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and the duo are parents to their sons, Uyir and Ulag. Despite being a top-notch actress, Nayanthara has always kept up the pace when it comes to fulfilling responsibilities of being a wife and mother. And in an old interview, Nayanthara credited it all to her support system, Vignesh.

During an interview with Dhivyadarshini, Nayanthara reflected on the changes in her life post marriage and motherhood. She revealed that nothing has changed for her after these two new chapters got added to her life.

She thanked her support system and husband, Vignesh Shivan, for his relentless support and said, “Nothing has changed for me. It is a beautiful beginning of a new phase of life. My life is only better because of my support system. I can achieve more, understand films better, and do more.”

Moreover, Nayanthara went on to share her opinion about the women in the society, who are made to change their life especially after marriage and children. The Annapoornani actress condemned such societal restrictions being placed on women alone.

She said, “Why are there restrictions for women? I feel it's wrong. Why is it a topic that women can't work after marriage? Men go to office the next day after weddings.”

Adding how one must instead celebrate marriages, and it’s not an interval point. The actress shared that marriage makes a person “fulfilled and settled in life.” She added that when one feels that they want to achieve more, there should not be any rules. She expressed further that marriage is “beautiful” and one should “celebrate” it.

Back on July 5, 2024, Nayanthara took to Instagram and captured a special moment with her family, including her husband and children. The four of them were seen enjoying a classic auto ride, and their fun-filled expressions delighted everyone.

For the unversed, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan started dating in 2015, and it was finally on June 9, 2022, when the two got married in Mahabalipuram. A few years later, in October 2022, they welcomed their twin sons, Uyir and Ulag, via surrogacy.

