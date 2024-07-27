Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all smiles as she announces release date of Citadel: Honey Bunny

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for an exciting line-up of films soon, and has been grabbing spotlight for the same. Amidst all, it has been the remake of the iconic Hollywood franchise, Citadel: Honey Bunny, for which her fans have been ardently waiting. For the unversed, Bollywood actor, Varun Dhawan stars opposite the diva in the film which is helmed by Raj & DK.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu cutely announces the release date of Citadel: Honey Bunny

Taking to Instagram, Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped candid pictures of herself. In the first frame, the diva is seen posing inside her car while holding a fortune cookie in her hand and pulling out the mystery strip from inside. In the next frame, the actress offered a close up view of what is written inside the strip. It carried a special message that read, “Find Honey on 01/08”. Well, the date indicated the release of her upcoming film, Citadel: Honey Bunny with Varun Dhawan.

Produced by Raj & DK, Citadel happens to be one of the most-awaited films of the actress, as it would mark her comeback on the silver screens after her myositis diagnosis. Fans can expect to witness her in a completely new avatar for the film.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu casual look out and about in the city

Back on July 22, 2024, Samantha Ruth Prabhu made a rather rare appearance before the paparazzi, as she was spotted out and about in the city. The diva dressed in the most casual manner, clad in a black t-shirt and neon shorts. She wore a mask making it difficult for her entire face to be seen.

Samantha gave a sneak peek on how she spends her leisure time

A few days back, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of herself from her leisure time. She was seen scribbling away something inside a diary while concentrating deeply on what appeared to be her love for journaling.

She also penned an interesting caption atop the picture. The diva didn’t step back from tagging herself as a ‘student’.

