Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu injure herself while shooting action scenes? Actress shares PHOTO from needle treatment session

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has injured herself while shooting for action sequences. The pan-Indian actress shared the news on her Instagram story, this morning (September 4). The picture shared by Samantha is from her needle treatment session. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Can I be an action star without the injuries please (sic). Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu's post below!

This update by the Oo Antava sensation has definitely put her fans and well-wishers worrying about her health. Hopefully, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will recover soon and get back to what she loves the most, shooting.

It is worth mentioning that Samantha had taken a break from her work to prioritize her health after she was diagnosed with Myositis. After her diagnosis, the actress has been sharing about her health struggles and talking about how she is adapting to a healthy lifestyle by incorporating treatments.

Now, coming back to Samantha's story, although, she has not specified which film or project she was shooting for when she got injured, it might be Bangaram, her next film that she announced on her 37th birthday. It is pertinent to mention that apart from being the lead, Samantha will also debut as a producer through this project.

In the intriguing clip, Samantha looks fierce, holding a gun and pointing it toward the camera with blood on her face. Although not many details about Bangaram have been disclosed, the poster indicates that the film will be an earthy and gritty tale. The upcoming Telugu film is expected to hit theatres in 2025.

Advertisement

Sharing the post, Samantha wrote, "Not everything has to glitter to be golden #Bangaram @tralalamovingpictures Starting soon(Sic)"

Besides Bangaram, Samantha will be seen in the highly anticipated web series, Citadel: Honey Bunny. The upcoming show is a spy thriller directed by Raj and DK. Samantha will share the screen with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. It is worth mentioning that the series is an adaptation of Priyanka Chopra's Citadel. It will be available for streaming on Prime Video from November 7.

ALSO READ: Tamil film producer Mohan Natarajan who worked with Suriya, Ajith Kumar passes away at 71