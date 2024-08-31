WATCH: Samantha Ruth Prabhu exudes sultry professor vibes in black outfit, glasses as she is spotted in Mumbai

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was spotted rocking a stylish all-black look as the actress was spotted in Mumbai today (August 31). The Kushi actress was seen at Raj and DK's office in Andheri. Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu's video below!

Meanwhile, Samantha will be back on the screen on fire with her upcoming thriller web series Citadel: Honey Bunny. The actress will be seen with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan for the first time. Directed by Raj & DK, Citadel: Honey Bunny will be available on Amazon Prime Video from November 7.

It is worth mentioning that makers of the upcoming series have claimed the Indian adaptation of Citadel is woven around the narrative that fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the allure of a love story. Besides Varun Dhawan and Samantha, Citadel stars Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saqib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher in crucial roles.

The series will also star Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saqib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher among others. Apart from that, Samantha will also be seen in Bangaram, which she announced on her birthday this year. Besides leading the film, she will also be producing Bangaram.

