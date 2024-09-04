Tamil film producer Mohan Natarajan who worked with Suriya, Ajith Kumar passes away at 71

In an unfortunate turn of events, notable Tamil film producer, Mohan Natarajan, passed away at the age of 71. He had been battling with several geriatric and age-related issues. He breathed his last at around 10:30 pm on the night of September 3, 2024, in Chennai. Mohan was survived by his children, a son and a daughter.

As per details shared by his family members, the actor’s body would be kept in his home till 12 PM on September 4 for people to pay their last respects. Mohan would be cremated after 3 PM on September 4, 2024.

Actor Suriya, who has worked with Mohan Natarajan, also paid a visit to the late producer’s house as he offered his condolences to the grieving family. The actor was seen standing beside the family members, and was teary-eyed.

For the unversed, Mohan Natarajan is best remembered for having collaborated with some highly successful actors throughout his career.

These include Kannukkul Nilavu with Thalapathy Vijay, Aalwar with Ajith Kumar, Deiva Thirumagal with Chiyaan Vikram and Vel with Suriya, among many others.

Mohan Natarajan’s demise has surely left a deep void amid the film fraternity, and he will be remembered for the lasting impact that he has left behind through his contribution to some of the most iconic films.

Ever since the news about Mohan Natarajan’s demise has been shared, social media has been poured over with messages of condolences and strength from all across the country

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any health issues then please do not hesitate to seek medical help from professionals.

ALSO READ: ‘Mohanlal called me to ask…’: Radikaa Sarathkumar reveals getting a call from former AMMA President over her revelation of hidden cameras in changing room