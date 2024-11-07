Did Vijay Sethupathi feel awkward about romancing actresses 'half his age' on-screen? Throwback to Maharaja star’s controversial remark

Vijay Sethupathi is a man of all seasons when it comes to his craft and its sheer versatility. Over the years, he has shared the screen with everyone- from a debutant to an experienced actor. In one of his older interviews, the Maharaja star had opened up about whether he had any hesitancy to romance actresses who are about his son’s age. In this article, let us revisit what he had to say.

In an earlier interview with Rediff, just after the release of his film Maharaja, Vijay Sethupathi was asked to reveal if he had any reservations about romancing actresses half his age on-screen. In reference, the actor was reminded of his previous statement about not wanting to work with Anushka Shetty, who was his son’s age.

Clarifying his stance regarding the Baahubali actress, he said, “Why is this such a talking point? I wasn't saying anything controversial. It was twisted out of context. What I meant was, I felt awkward pairing with her on-screen because previously she had played my daughter in a film. She even calls me Dad in real life. So that was a problem.”

Moreover, he also revealed whether he found it awkward about the age of the leading lady opposite him in any film. Vijay shared, “Otherwise it doesn't matter what my heroine's age is. It is all acting."

That’s not all. Vijay Sethupathi in the same interview was even asked if he felt that South superstars like him follow a tradition of working with actresses half their age. To this, the actor refused to give any response, citing that he didn’t wish to create any unnecessary controversy.

For the unversed, throughout his filmography, the 46-year-old actor has worked with a number of actresses, including Aishwarya Rajesh, Nayanthara, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Krithi Shetty and most recently with Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif. Not only were his on-screen pairings appreciated, but the fact that he built a great rapport and chemistry with each one of them was also noticed.

In one of his older interviews during a press event for the film Jawan, Vijay Sethupathi made an interesting remark about his crush and how he could not pursue her. The actor mentioned that even after doing so many positive roles in films, he could not muster up the courage to approach his crush, all because of Shah Rukh Khan.

Explaining his stance, the Merry Christmas star revealed that his crush was a die-hard fan of SRK, and wasn’t able to see him past the Bollywood icon.

On the work front, Vijay has quite a few projects panned out, including Viduthalai Part 2, Gandhi Talks, Ace and Train.

