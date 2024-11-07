Mahesh Babu’s stylish new look in beard teases excitement for SSMB29 with SS Rajamouli; twins in white with wife Namrata as he enjoys fam-jam

Mahesh Babu’s hyped upcoming project SSMB29 with SS Rajamouli seems to be a one-of-a-kind ambitious project for which fans have been going gaga. While there is a lot yet to be unveiled about the upcoming film, the Guntur Kaaram actor’s latest pictures flashing his crisp macho look with a French beard have grabbed attention.

In several pictures which have gone viral on social media, Mahesh Babu clad in a white t-shirt and gray pants can be seen enjoying a gala time with some of his friends, in the company of his wife Namrata Shirodkar and daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni. However, it was his uber-cool French beard and a red Ferrari cap that has changed the game altogether.

Check out the pictures here:

Needless to say, as soon as the pictures came up, fans of the actor were left in a frenzy as they were sure that the actor’s specific look in the picture was one that he would portray in his upcoming globe-trotting adventure with SS Rajamouli’s directorial film SSMB29.

They even hailed him as ‘Mufasa’, in reference to him lending voice for the iconic Disney character in its Telugu dubbed version.

Well, the fact that the actor has outgrown his hair for the first time sows seeds of heightened excitement surrounding his next project. Reportedly, the story of this next film is based on the African landscape and includes a jungle adventure, and hence the slightly shabby vibe to his look seems justified.

Advertisement

Back on October 24, a recent update about SS Rajamouli’s next directorial SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu suggested that the filmmaker was already out hunting down shooting spots for the movie.

As per Times Now, the pre-production work for the project was already in motion and the script too was getting finalized. The official shooting of the movie is slated to begin tentatively by January 2025.

Nonetheless, a significant portion of shooting the film would mostly take place in Hyderabad, with VFX being used to replicate the outdoor locations. The storyline of the movie is said to be based on novels by James Bond and Wilbur Smith.

The fact that the film is a globe-trotting adventure based out of Africa, there is also a high chance of animals and wildlife being represented in the film.

SS Rajamouli, during a press interaction, had dropped the first hint of what he aspires to do in this regard when it comes to his next film. He had said, “I mean I love animals. I keep using them in my films before. I’m pretty sure I’ll be using more animals than RRR in my forthcoming films. That’s for sure.”

Advertisement

On the work front, Mahesh was last seen in the 2024 release Guntur Kaaram.

ALSO READ: Nani's Odela 2 titled The Paradise; poster promises a power-packed story where violence and power play pivotal roles