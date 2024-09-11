Throwback: When Vijay Sethupathi revealed REFUSING Kamal Haasan-led Indian 2

In 2024, Kamal Haasan collaborated with filmmaker S Shankar for the much-awaited film Indian 2. The film was the official sequel of their blockbuster action drama, Indian, in 1996. Despite the hype and involvement of A-list actors, Indian 2 struggled at the box office. Meanwhile, are you aware that Vijay Sethupathy had refused a role in the Kamal Haasan starrer? Yes, the Maharaja actor revealed about it at an event in the past.

In 2019, a public event was organized to celebrate Kamal Haasan’s 60 glorious years in the Indian cinema. Speaking at the event, Vijay Sethupathi stunned everyone as he revealed being approached by the makers for a role in Indian 2.

However, the Jawan actor stated that he refused the offer while keeping his reasons under wrap. Further, Vijay Sethupathi requested Kamal Haasan to give him one more opportunity to share the screen with him. During the same event, Vijay also requested all of Kamal Haasan's co-stars to share their experience of working with the actor, as it will help the current generation of actors.

After the revelation, speculations about why the actor must have refused the role in Indian 2 skyrocketed. According to a report on Onmanorama, Vijay Sethupathi faced date issues with accepting Indian 2 as he was occupied with something else. There were also rumors that Vijay might have been offered the negative role in S Shankar's directorial, and hence, he refused it.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, these speculations have never been confirmed by either the actors or the makers of Indian 2. It is pertinent to mention that Vijay has shared the screen with the legendary actor in the blockbuster film Vikram. The 2022 film revolves around a special agent investigating a murder committed by a masked group of serial killers. However, things take a turn when a tangled maze of clues soon leads the agent to the drug kingpin of Chennai.

Coming back to Indian 2, Apart from Kamal Haasan, the film has Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gulshan Grover, Yograj Singh, Bobby Simha in crucial roles.

ALSO READ: Dhanush’s 'red card' issue resolved, actor to work on new project and settle payments: REPORT