Did you know Chiranjeevi is a proud owner of a sprawling farmhouse near Bangalore worth Rs 30 crores?

Megastar Chiranjeevi has always been hailed as the evergreen cinema star across decades. The actor has delivered some of the most iconic hit films over the years, and even now, each little buzz about the actor’s life and projects keeps his fans on their toes. While much about the megastar is already known, in this article we will learn a bit more about one of Chiranjeevi’s luxurious possessions, a sprawling bungalow.

Well, you heard that right. As per a report by News18, Chiranjeevi owns a sprawling and every bit luxurious farmhouse situated in Devanahalli, which is about thirty five kilometers from Bangalore. It is also very close to the Kempegowda International Airport.

Now coming to the most interesting aspect, is its massive price tag. If the reports are to be believed, the magnanimous property is valued at about Rs. 30 crores.

The megastar often visits this bungalow to spend time with his friends and family members. Chiranjeevi also rings in several festivals and family functions in this bungalow, including the Sankranti festival every year in January. The huge landscape of the place offers both the guests and the hosts a large space for relishing every bit of the merriment.

Coming back to his list of achievements, Chiranjeevi recently bagged the honors and became a Guinness World Record holder. Well he was recognized as the Most Prolific Film Star in India, Actor/Dancer.

Well the award was a befitting one which recognized his seamless contribution towards Indian cinema. Over the years he has been a part of 24,000 dance steps in 537 songs in 156 films. Chiranjeevi’s mega achievement was cheered on by his fans across the globe. The actor was present in Hyderabad for the same, and the award was presented to him by Bollywood actor, Aamir Khan.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi is gearing up for next release Vishwambhara. The actor would be seen in a very powerful role in the film, and the project has already left his fans excited. The project stars Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, Meenakshi Chaudhary and others in pivotal roles. The movie would hit the theaters on January 10, 2025.

