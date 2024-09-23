NEW PHOTOS: Mahesh Babu’s long hair look for SS Rajamouli's SSMB29 gives Ranbir Kapoor vibe from Animal

Mahesh Babu has been staying in the spotlight for quite some time now, courtesy of the buzz around his upcoming films. After his last movie Guntur Kaaram, the actor was roped in to lend his voice to the role of Mufasa in Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King. Moreover, rumors have been afire about Mahesh collaborating with SS Rajamouli for an upcoming film. Amid it all, his latest look has grabbed attention.

In some viral pictures on social media, Mahesh Babu can be seen accompanying his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, as the two extend a generous donation of Rs. 50 lakhs to the CM’s Relief Fund. Additionally the actor has been said to have presented another whopping cheque of Rs. 10 lakhs for the same, on behalf of his company AMB.

However what grabbed all attention was the dashing new look that the actor flaunted. He wore a full-sleeved white-hued casual t-shirt paired with denim. But it was his new look, including a long and disheveled hairstyle and a full grown beard which grabbed the attention of many.

The actor seemed to channel a similar look to Bollywood actor Ranbid Kapoor from his film Animal. In fact it led to everyone suggesting that it might be for his next planned out film with SS Rajamouli.

Well, a few days back, Namrata Shirodkar had dropped a candid snapshot of herself and Mahesh Babu on her Instagram account, wherein the duo could be seen posing on the streets of NYC. The couple had been vacationing in the city for some time, as they joined their son Gautam Ghattamaneni, who sought an admission for higher studies in NYC University.

The actor could be seen flaunting a long hairstyle in the picture along with a beard, while he wore a cool cap to add flair to his style statement. Namrata, on the other hand, wore a white t-shirt and baggy trousers, paired with a simple scarf.

For the unversed, some older reports suggested that Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film with SS Rajamouli, tentatively titled SSMB29 would be nothing less than a global feature. PS Vinod will be its cinematographer.







