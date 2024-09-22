Inside pics and videos: Chiranjeevi is a Guinness World Record holder; Aamir Khan shares a precious moment with megastar in Hyderabad

Megastar Chiranjeevi is now a Guinness World Records holder. Yes, you read it right. The actor has officially been recognized by them as the Most Prolific Film Star in India, Actor/Dancer, on September 22. This date is particularly significant as it marks the anniversary of his debut in the Indian film industry in 1978.

Over the last 45 years, Chiranjeevi has performed an astounding 24,000 dance moves across 537 songs in 156 films. This monumental achievement is a source of immense pride and joy for everyone in India. Meanwhile, the honor was presented to the actor by superstar Aamir Khan in Hyderabad.

Take a look at some of the inside photos and videos below: