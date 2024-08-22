Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara: Makers unveil FIRST LOOK of megastar who rises like a LEGEND in his new fiery avatar

Chiranjeevi is celebrating his 69th birthday today, on August 22, 2024. And to make the day extra special, the makers of his upcoming movie Vishwambhara unveiled his first look from the movie. Well the veteran actor looks all fiery in his powerful avatar.

The official X (previously known as Twitter) account of UV Creations unveiled the first poster for Vishwambhara, showcasing the Padma Vibhushan awardee, Chiranjeevi. In the poster, he is depicted wielding a trishul engulfed in flames. The artwork also features striking illustrations of lightning and fire, enhancing the powerful and formidable vibe of the image.

Additionally to match with the vibe of the poster, the makers also dropped a catchy description that gives a teaser about the character essayed by Chiranjeevi in the movie. Moreover, they also extended a birthday wish to the Mega Star in the caption itself.

They penned, “When darkness and evil take over the world, a MAGNANIMOUS STAR shall shine bright to fightHappy birthday, MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets Let the world witness your aura with #Vishwambhara Get ready for a MEGA MASS BEYOND UNIVERSE, In cinemas from January 10th, 2025”

Well, ahead of his special day on his 69th birthday, Chiranjeevi along with his wife Surekha had arrived at the Tirupati temple to seek blessings. The couple wore modest and simple clothes and were immediately surrounded by the paparazzi, who awaited to click their pictures.

In addition to the immense love and affection showered upon him by his dedicated fan base on his special day, Chiranjeevi also received warm wishes from several younger colleagues in the film industry, including Allu Arjun and Jr NTR. Taking to their X account (formerly Twitter), they extended a warm birthday wish for the Mega Star.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara would be marking its theatrical release on January 10, 2025. The movie includes an ensemble star cast, including Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, Meenakshi Chaudhary and others. Legendary composer M M Keeravani is headlining the musical score for the project.

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun extends heartfelt wishes to 'megastar' Chiranjeevi on his 69th birthday