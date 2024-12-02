Did you know Kajal Aggarwal made her Bollywood debut alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in THIS film?

Kajal Aggarwal has ruled Indian cinema as one of the most versatile and talented actresses. Amid her extensive career in Tollywood, it was in 2011 that she forayed into the Hindi film industry with the Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham, where she played her first lead role in Bollywood. However, did you know that this film wasn’t her debut in Bollywood? Well, read on to find out.

While many labelled Kajal’s phenomenal performance in the Rohit Shetty directorial as her first step into mainstream Hindi cinema, the diva’s debut actually took place back in 2004. She appeared in a cameo role in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na.

Headlined by Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kajal Aggarwal played the role of the latter’s sister in the film. Since her screen time in the movie was minimal, the actress did not get the recognition she deserved.

For the unversed, Kajal was seen only briefly in the film during its title song, where she could be spotted dancing with her on-screen sister, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

It was Singham that truly brought Kajal into the pan-Indian limelight. Thereafter, Kajal Aggarwal appeared in several Hindi films, including Special 26 with Akshay Kumar, Do Lafzon Ki Kahani with Randeep Hooda, and Mumbai Saga with John Abraham, among others.

Advertisement

Her forthcoming list of films also includes a few Bollywood projects, such as Uma and Salman Khan’s Sikandar.

On the personal front, the actress is married to businessman Gautam Kitchlu, and the couple is blessed with a son named Neil. After having her child, Kajal took a short break from films.

While she returned to the sets fairly soon, she once opened up about the kind of judgmental rejections she had to face after getting married and embracing parenthood.

Speaking on the YouTube channel Prema The Journalist, the Magadheera actress discussed this appalling aspect of her career and explained how getting married and having a child ideally has no connection to one’s work.

On the contrary, Kajal explained that she often has to compromise the time reserved for her child to focus on her work, proving her sincerity to her craft.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Ayra: From Yash holding the baby for the first time to little one saying 'A for Appa', WATCH this precious video