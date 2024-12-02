Happy Birthday Ayra: From Yash holding the baby for the first time to little one saying 'A for Appa', WATCH this precious video

Kannada icon Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit are extremely family-oriented when it comes to their personal lives. The couple is blessed with two kids, a daughter and a son. Today marks their baby girl Ayra’s 6th birthday and the doting parents dropped a heartfelt note for their little one, which tracks her journey from being just little toes to everything mischievous.

Taking to Instagram in a collaborative post, Yash and Radhika Pandit shared a cute video, encompassing several unseen moments with their daughter Ayra. From the actor coddling his princess to sleep to the trio posing for a precious photograph together, the moments captured in the video were all things love.

Check it out here:

Along with it, Yash and Radhika penned a sweet note, which read, “From tiny toes to a heart of gold, it’s been six years of pure love, joy and mischief. Happy Birthday to our Ayra.”

It was in October 2024 when the couple celebrated their son Atharv’s birthday in a grand celebration. Like Ayra, Yash and Radhika had also curated a video montage of their son, that captured several moments of the little man with his parents as he grew up.

Watch the glimpse here:

Despite being busy with their work commitments, Yash and Radhika have truly proven parenting goals as they involve their kids in celebrating festivals and special days together. For instance, back in August 2024, the duo had dropped pictures with Ayra and Atharv, while ringing in Varamahalakshmi celebrations together.

Check out the photos here:

In the pictures, the couple can be seen offering prayers along with their children by their side.

On the work front, Yash is gearing up for his next big release, the Geetu Mohandas directorial Toxic.

The film is slated to be a big banner production and includes a stellar star cast, that has several leading names from across the regional and Hindi film industry.

