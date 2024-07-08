EXCLUSIVE: Kamal Haasan unveils candid DEETS about iconic movie Appu Raja, playing a midget; ‘Whatever you thought that we did…’

Kamal Haasan is all geared up for the release of his much-anticipated movie, Indian 2 aka Hindustani 2, slated to release on July 12, 2024, worldwide. In a recent exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass, the legendary actor unveiled some never-before-heard tidbits from his iconic movie Appu Raja.

Speaking about how the film’s making video isn’t available even today despite being a technically advanced movie, Haasan said, “I was talking to Mr Singeetam a few months back, and we thought how we owe it to students of cinema, as students of cinema on how we made the film. It’s so easy and a simple thing but so complicated if you don’t fully explain it.”

Kamal Haasan on playing a dwarf in the iconic movie Appu Raja

Speaking more on the same, Kamal Haasan continued that he’d have to go back and meet with director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, who he humorously quoted as the youngest director he knows, despite being 94 years old. He added how the director is still sharp and functional.

Moreover, the actor said, “Whatever you thought that we did to make me look like a midget, we did, but not in the same order. Everyone here would say that you would have bent your legs, but what happens when he crosses his legs? That shot was kept there just to get you into a twirl.



This was all before the advent of VFX, or we would have made him rope walk or stack cups upon his head. We even wanted to make him ride a motorcycle, but it was too complicated, and we didn’t have the budget. The complications we created in the film are half mechanical and half in-camera effects,” the actor continued.

Watch the full Pinkvilla Masterclass feat. Kamal Haasan:

About Appu Raja aka Apoorva Sagodharargal

For those who are unversed, Appu Raja, originally known as Apoorva Sagodharargal, is a 1989 revenge movie featuring Kamal Haasan in dual roles. The film tells the tale of two twin brothers who were separated at birth, one of whom is a dwarf. Upon learning about his father’s death, the latter goes on a revenge spree with an unaware brother being eyed as the real culprit.

The film, directed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, was written by Haasan and Crazy Mohan and featured an ensemble cast of actors like Jaishankar, Nagesh, Gautami, Rupini, Manorama, Srividya, and many more. The film was premiered at the International Film Festival of India and even went on to run in theaters for 200 days.

