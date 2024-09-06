Will Trisha Krishnan get married? When The GOAT actress opened up about her plans

Trisha Krishnan is one of the leading actresses in South cinema who has mesmerized millions of audiences with her stellar performances and gorgeous looks. Besides her professional career, the GOAT actress grabbed headlines owing to her personal life. Well, rumors about her relationships and prospects of marriage often rouse gossip among her fans. However, there was one time when Trisha revealed why she did not feel marriage was on the cards for her anytime soon.

Previously, during one of her media interactions, Trisha Krishnan had gone candid as she spilled beans about her plans of getting married. While her enormous fan base simply awaits the diva to walk down the aisle with the man of her dreams, she, on the other hand, is not so optimistic about the matter.

Baring her heart out, Trisha said that she wasn’t ready for marriage anytime soon and has no specific timeline set for the same. Furthermore, she emphasized that she wants to find the perfect man with whom she wants to spend the rest of her life and that she does not want to get divorced at any cost.

Trisha revealed, “I have no plans for marriage just yet. I don’t even know when I will get married. I am yet to find a man whom I feel I can share the rest of my life with. The thing is, I don’t want to get divorced after my marriage.”

For the unversed, back in January 2015, Trisha had gotten engaged to a Chennai-based businessman named Varun Manian. However, within just a few months of courtship, the actress had confirmed that their engagement had broken. Ever since, she has been single and is happily focused on her professional front.

However, it seems rumors about her relationships have no end to them. Many recent reports have suggested that the PS-I actress might be dating her co-star, Thalapathy Vijay. The duo have featured in a number of hit films together and share a great bond. In fact, Trisha was a part of a special dance number in the Leo actor’s recent film, The Greatest Of All Time.

It all started when Trisha dropped a mirror selfie with Thalapathy Vijay, that was taken inside a lift, to wish the latter on his birthday. While none of the duo ever commented on the same, their picture together led many to believe that something surely has been brewing between them.

