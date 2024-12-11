Did you know Mahesh Babu and Karthi Sivakumar shared a special Chennai connection before entering films?

Mahesh Babu and Karthi are two distinguished stars in South cinema. Despite the significant gap between the two, and the dynamic career graph that the duo has etched, it is difficult to guess that they indeed had a curious connection that dates back to their school days. Yes, you heard that right!

To put things into perspective, Mahesh Babu made his debut in 1999 with the film Rajakumarudu. On the other hand, Karthi made his debut in 2007 with Paruthiveeran. However, the two knew each other from their school days.

Well, Mahesh and Karthi were schoolmates and good friends back in the day. Both of them studied at St Bede’s Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School in Chennai. While the Guntur Kaaram actor is only two years senior to the latter, however, he made his film debut years before Karthi did.

Despite many years having gone by, the two of them have not drifted apart and their friendship still exists to some degree.

For instance, back during the promotions of Meiyazhagan, Karthi was asked by one of the journalists if he would ever consider working on a project with Mahesh Babu.

Recalling old memories in the spirit of friendship, the actor had responded, “If the right script comes to me, I am ready to work with Mahesh Babu. He is my classmate in Chennai.”

Advertisement

In fact, back in 2019, Mahesh Babu had even paid a visit to the sets of Karthi’s film Maharshi. The pictures from the epic moment had gone viral in no time, featuring the two of them engaged in some candid conversations.

Fast forward to now, both Mahesh and Karthi are busy with some of the most extensive films panned out for them.

Talking about MB, the superstar has been grabbing a lot of attention for his next major collaboration with SS Rajamouli. Their film together is rumored to feature a globe-trotting adventure.

Karthi, on the other hand, has delivered impeccable performances in the films Kanguva and Meiyazhagan. He would be next seen in films like Vaa Vaathiyar and Sardar 2.

ALSO READ: Suriya 45: RJ Balaji’s fantasy drama to feature Vijay Sethupathi in a crucial role?