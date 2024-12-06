Kanguva OTT Release Date: When and where you can watch Suriya, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani starrer online

Suriya’s highly anticipated film this year, Kanguva, failed to impress the audiences at the box office. Right after its release, the movie was criticized for its high sound, among other scrutiny over the performances of the actors. In fact, the box office numbers too have not been too great for the fantasy action flick. And within a very short span of its theatrical run, Kanguva is now set for a digital release on OTT.

Well, Kanguva will be releasing on the digital platform Amazon Prime Video on December 8. It would be available for viewing in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.



Talking about the disappointing box office collection minted by the Suriya starrer, as of November 29, it crashed even before marking Rs. 100 crore run. The gross earnings of the film at the Indian box office ended at a paltry Rs. 72.25 crore, despite being a film reportedly made on a massive budget of Rs. 350 crore.

Well, in adherence to the multiple complaints from the audiences, the makers of Kanguva had to trim out 12 minutes from its run time, as well as trim out a significantly large section from the modern-day portions of the film.

The film has received a number of criticisms on its broad execution and screenplay, with less screen space given to an actress like Disha Patani, who has been a part of the film only to enhance the glamor quotient and no key subsistence.

While Suriya has kept mum on the several drawbacks being highlighted from the Siva directorial, it was his wife and actress Jyothika who came up front and defended the hard work put in by each and every member of the crew.

Taking to Instagram, Jyothika talked about how everyone seems to have missed out on hyping the several positives shown in the film and is mainly targeting it negatively.



For the unversed, Kanguva is woven as an epic fantasy actioner that follows the life and bravery of a tribal hero, narrating his quest to protect his land and people from all sorts of adversaries.

