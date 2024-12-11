Suriya 45: RJ Balaji’s fantasy drama to feature Vijay Sethupathi in a crucial role?

After the debacle of Kanguva, Suriya has moved on to his next project, tentatively titled Suriya 45. The film, directed by RJ Balaji, is speculated to be a fantasy drama. Grabbing attention already, there have been reports about Trisha Krishnan joining the cast of the movie. And now, another recent development suggests that Vijay Sethupathi has also been roped in for a crucial role in the Suriya starrer.

If multiple reports are to be trusted, Vijay Sethupathi will be locking horns with Suriya as the antagonist in the film. Considering the previous amassing presence of the Maharaja actor as a villain, one can expect a complete showdown to the screens.

However, these are just rumors at the moment and an official confirmation is yet to be made from the makers’ side.

Talking about Trisha Krishnan, the actress will be reuniting with Suriya after 20 years. Pictures of the duo went viral on social media, which featured them working on one of the shooting schedules of the film together.

Check out the pictures here:

Earlier, a report by Valai Pechu had suggested that Suriya 45 is inspired by the script of the film Maasaani Amman, which was initially supposed to feature Trisha Krishnan in the lead role.

In fact, the report further commented that Suriya 45 can also be compared with RJ Balaji’s previous film, Mookuthi Amman, that had Nayanthara in the lead.

For the unversed, it was back on October 14 when Suriya made the first announcement about his next project Suriya 45 with RJ Balaji as the director.

More recently, this upcoming film grabbed attention when the makers replaced AR Rahman as the music composer with Sai Abhyankkar. While the thought behind it was not revealed by the makers, it is believed that this change occurred due to the former’s recent buzz surrounding a career break.

Take a look at the announcement poster here:

Meanwhile, Suriya’s previous release Kanguva made its way to OTT after a disappointing run in the theaters. The film was released digitally on the platform, Amazon Prime Video.

