The Raja Saab Motion Poster: We bet Prabhas' avatar in this horror comedy movie will blow your mind away

Prabhas is all prepped to conquer the year 2025 as his own with his next release, The Raja Saab. Today, as the Rebel Star celebrates his birthday, the makers of the romantic comedy film dropped the scintillating first look of the actor in an all-royal look, as well as its motion poster, which has blown everyone’s mind away.

Taking to their official account on X (formerly Twitter), the makers shared a stunning new poster of Prabhas, embodying the titular character in The Raja Saab. The actor can be seen sitting on a royal throne, while the background reflects a sense of eeriness and thrill.

What grabbed attention was the fact that the actor sported a classy yet bold choice of salt and pepper hair for his particular role. Along with the picture, the makers penned a befitting description of Prabhas’ character in the film, describing him as the ultimate king born to rule. Blowing an old-world cigar, Prabhas’ expressions of confidence and ferocity surely left all his fans extremely excited for his next.

They penned, “Royal by blood... Rebel by choice... Claiming what was always his!.” The makers also shared the first motion poster of The Raja Saab, which captured the very essence of royalty, wars and more, engulfed within the feeling of horror.

For the unversed, The Raja Saab is directed by Maruthi and is eyeing a release on April 10, 2025. The Telugu film is bankrolled under the People Media Factory. The first official announcement for this movie was made back in January 2024, and its first glimpse had left the fans go gaga, as Prabhas was set to appear in a never-seen-before avatar for it.

Speaking about the cast, actress Nidhi Agerwal has been chosen as the leading lady of the film, opposite Prabhas. Apart from them, the other cast members include Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Anupam Kher, Murali Sharma, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Jisshu Sengupta, Brahmanandam and Yogi Babu.

Plotline of the Prabhas starrer is said to revolve around the story of a young man who sets plans to encash one of his ancestral properties which would help him to easy out of a financial problem at hand.

While the massive fan following of the Rebel Star is celebrating his 45th birthday today, the special glimpse from his next film, The Raja Saab, has surely made them go gaga over it in no time.

