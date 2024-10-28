Suriya reveals how Prabhas treated him at home after being late: ‘I got delayed that day at 11:30 pm…’

Suriya has got his hands full at the moment as he is busy with the promotions of Kanguva. Recently, during the audio launch event of the film, the actor made a rare revelation about his colleague and dear friend Prabhas. He reminisced about the grand hospitality and great food the Kalki actor offered him.

Well, when the giant screen popped up a picture of him and Prabhas at the Kanguva audio launch, Suriya couldn’t help but define his dear buddy as a darling. As the crowd cheered hearing his compliment, Suriya then shared a special memory of him with the Rebel star.

Suriya expressed, “I’ve always said this before; I love going and meeting him. During Baahubali on the shooting spot, I do not know if any other actor was allowed to come in the shooting spot. But I was allowed to go.”

The Kanguva star recalled, “Always as sweet as he is, he offered dinner. I got delayed on that day. By 11:30, he was like Anna dinner ready. He was waiting for dinner. We had a lovely time; he opened his heart. I'm still waiting for dinner, his home food. That’s why he’s a darling.”

Not just that, but Suriya also opened up about his wish to bag an opportunity to work in an entertaining action flick alongside Prabhas.

Well, such a special recollection by the Soorarai Pottru star does make us believe how genuine friendships and a sense of true brotherhood do exist between equally successful actors in a competitive field of work like the film industry.

This hasn’t been the first time where Suriya has spoken greatly about Prabhas, who doesn’t forget to show his hospitality towards his colleagues, especially when it comes to offering them home-cooked meals.

Previously, in an interview with Asianet, Suriya had recalled how Prabhas had once waited till almost midnight to share a meal with the former, that too on meeting him just once.

However, Suriya was surprised that Prabhas was still waiting for him till almost 11:30 in the night and was desirous of making the Kanguva star taste the biryani prepared by his mother.

On the work front, Prabhas has films like The Raja Saab, Fauji, and Salaar 2 on the cards for him up next.

