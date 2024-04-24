Rashmika Mandanna is ‘elegance meet cute’ as she flaunts vibrant floral saree look; poses with her dog

Rashmika Mandanna has always been on top of her fashion game with trendy looks, both on and off the screen. When she shares a picture you have only one choice; to drop everything that you are doing and stare at the diva.

The Pushpa actress’ latest Instagram post has once again left us in awe as she looks cute in a vibrant floral saree while posing with her furry friend Aura.

Check out the post below:

Along with the pictures, Rashmika wrote in the caption, “Summer days with my girl (heart emoji)” referring to her dog Aura. The actress also added #Missinghome and it sums up the mood right now she is in. The actress no doubt has the charm to pull off any look with the ease of a superstar.

Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna in Pushpa: The Rule

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the blockbuster film Animal opposite Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. She played the role of Geethanjali in the film and garnered praise for her portrayal of such a complex character.

She will next be seen in the highly anticipated Pan-Indian flick Pushpa: The Rule, where she will reprise her role as Srivalli. Rashmika’s portrayal of Srivalli in Pushpa: The Rise became a sensation across the nation, with the songs Saami Saami and Srivalli especially catching people’s attention.

The actress has already shot for a few portions of Pushpa: The Rule and is expected to complete shooting for the movie shortly.

Apart from Rashmika, the film also stars Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj and Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekawat in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Sunil, Anasuya, Brahmaji, and a few others in key roles.

Pushpa: The Rule has been written and directed by Sukumar and bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Y. Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Sukumar’s long-time collaborator Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has been roped in once again to score the music for the film.

Just recently, the first glimpse into the massy world of Pushpa was released, which featured Allu Arjun in the avatar of ‘Gangamma Thalli’ (Gangamma goddess), a well-revered deity in the Tirupati region

A promo from the first single of Pushpa: The Rule is scheduled to be released on April 24, 2024. If everything goes according to plan, Pushpa: The Rule is on track to hit the big screens on August 15, 2024, ensuring a solid Independence Day weekend run at the box office.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna celebrates World Earth Day while embracing beauty of nature: Watch