When Rajinikanth shared hilarious story about playing Aishwarya Rai's love interest in Enthiran

The Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai starrer, pan-Indian film Enthiran was a blockbuster hit that garnered widespread recognition and appreciation from critics and audiences. The duo’s magical chemistry in the film was also loved by moviegoers.

However, did you know that when the Sivaji actor said that Aishwarya was cast opposite him, he was ridiculed at his brother’s house? The actor had everyone rolling on the ground laughing when he shared the funny incident.

When Rajinikanth thanked Aishwarya Rai for saying ‘yes’ to Enthiran

In 2010, Rajinikanth grabbed attention when he publicly showed his humorous side by sharing an interesting incident that happened to him. Speaking at an event, the superstar said, “Aishwarya ji, thank you very much for accepting to do the heroine role opposite me.”

Further, he spoke about an incident that happened in Bangalore when the actor was at his brother’s house. It so happened that a Rajasthani tenant named Nandulal who lived nearby had come over to meet Rajinikanth.

The Annaatthe actor said that Nandulal asked about his hair and asked about how’s Rajinikanth’s life after retirement. To this, the superstar reacted and said he was doing a film with Aishwarya Rai.

Elated with the news, Nandulal asked about the hero and was shocked to know that the Vettaiyan actor is only the lead protagonist. Moreover, Rajinikanth said that after Nandulal left the house, he could hear me screaming and questioning what had happened to the Guru actress when she said ‘yes’ to doing a film opposite the Chandramukhi actor.

Everyone at the venue burst into laughter as soon as Rajinikanth shared the story.

What’s next for Rajinikanth on the work front?

The legendary actor Rajinikanth will next be seen in Vettaiyan, TJ Gnanavel’s directorial. The upcoming movie will be released in October, this year. Apart from him, Vettaiyan will also feature actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, and Manju Warrier in pivotal roles.

It is pertinent to mention that this project marks a reunion between Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan after 33 years. As per reports, the plot of Vettaiyan will revolve around the story of a retired cop who is out to uncover a serious mystery shrouding him.

Moreover, Rajinikanth also has Coolie alongside actors Sathyaraj and Shruti Haasan, making it his first collaboration with director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

