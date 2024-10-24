Did you know Sridevi had kept 7-day fast for Rajinikanth and visited Sai Baba temple? Here's why

Rajinikanth and late actress Sridevi have been definitely the most iconic on-screen pairs in Indian cinema. They have worked together on over 20 films in different languages. The legendary actors became good friends and spoke well about each other on several occasions. Rajinikanth and Sridevi’s friendship was so strong that the latter even went on to keep a fast for a week once when the former fell ill.

Yes, that’s right! As per a report in Times of India, Sridevi even visited the temple to pray for the good health and fast recovery of Rajinikanth when he was seriously ill during his film Rana.

It so happened that the Jailer actor was hospitalized in 2011 while shooting for his film and was admitted to a hospital in Singapore for treatment. When Rajinikanth’s former co-star and close friend Sridevi got to know about it, she was extremely worried about Thalaiva.

Following this, the Moondru Mudichu actress made a vow to Shirdi Sai Baba and did fasting for seven days to pray for Rajinikanth's recovery. Moreover, Sridevi also visited the Sai Baba temple in Pune and prayed for the same. Amidst the prayers of Sridevi and millions of Thalaiva fans, Rajinikanth recovered pretty soon.

It is pertinent to mention that Rajinikanth and Sridevi have delivered several blockbuster films together, including Moondru Mudichu, Naan Adimai Illai, Adutha Varisu, Pokkiri Raja, 16 Vayathinile, Bhagwaan Dada, and more.

Advertisement

As per a report in OTT Play, Rajinikanth once recalled a funny incident involving the late actress and said, "Sridevi began her career as a child artist, and when she was about 7-8 years old, she stopped acting in movies and focused on her studies. She returned to acting with Moondru Mudichu (1976) when she was around 15 years old.”

The superstar further narrated, “I was at the Premalaya office when Sridevi came along with her mother. Boney Kapoor, this is information for you. As soon as the director (Balachander) sir arrived, everyone stood up and greeted him. Sridevi's mother prompted her to say good morning (to the director). And Sridevi said, 'Good morning, teacher.' And I always made fun of her using that incident."

In yet another report by TOI, K Balachander revealed how Rajinikanth went to Sridevi’s house to propose to her for marriage. However, when he entered her house during the Griha Pravesh ceremony (housewarming), the electricity went out with darkness encapsulating the surroundings. Rajinikanth looked at it as a bad sign and decided to leave Sridevi's residence without informing her. However, the friendship between the duo only grew with time.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tamil movies releasing on Diwali 2024: Box office battle between Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran, Jayam Ravi's Brother & Kavin's Bloody Beggar