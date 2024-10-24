Tamil movies releasing on Diwali 2024: Box office battle between Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran, Jayam Ravi's Brother & Kavin's Bloody Beggar

Diwali 2024 is going to be an exciting time for Tamil cinema as several movies are set to hit big screens. From Jayam Ravi starrer Brother to Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran, each film is going to offer a unique storyline to the viewers. So, if you are a fan of Tamil movies and looking forward to making your festive season even more special, then do watch the films mentioned below with your family members and loved ones.

Brother

Brother starring Jayam Ravi and Priyanka Mohan is an upcoming romantic comedy film set to release during the festival of Diwali, October 31. While specific plot details remain under wraps, the movie is touted to be a family entertainer exploring themes of love and relationships. The film features music composed by Harris Jayaraj, marking his fourth collaboration with Jayam Ravi.

Amaran

Amaran featuring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi as the main leads will also release during the festive occasion of Diwali. The story of the film follows the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan who leads his team against Pakistani terrorists threatening peace in Kashmir. However, he lost his life during a counter-terrorism operation in the Shopian district. Meanwhile, the screenplay is reportedly adapted from the book India's Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military.

Bloody Beggar

Kavin starrer Bloody Beggar is all set to hit the big screens this Diwali. The film follows the life of a beggar whose routine is dramatically disrupted by a series of unexpected events. Produced by Nelson Dilipkumar under the banner of Filament Pictures, Bloody Beggar features music composed by Jen Martin. The movie will clash with Jayam Ravi's brother and Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran at the box office.

Lucky Baskhar

Lucky Baskhar starring Dulquer Salmaan as the main lead alongside Meenakshi Chaudhary will also release in Tamil language in theaters. Directed by Venky Atluri, the movie featuring DQ is set in the 1980s. The story of the film revolves around a banker who finds himself embroiled in a web of mystery surrounding his sudden wealth. Lucky Baskhar was earlier going to release on September 27 but got postponed to October 31 to coincide with Diwali celebrations.

Which one of these movies are you going to watch on Diwali? Let us know in the comments below.

