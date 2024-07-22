Throwback: When Rajinikanth wanted to marry Sridevi but did not go ahead with his plan due to a bad omen

Superstar Rajinikanth is widely recognized in India for his iconic roles in movies. Surprisingly, not many people are aware that he had once expressed his desire to marry the late actress Sridevi.

Yes, the actor who was 13 years older than Sridevi was always protective of her and shared a very close bond with the actress. Interestingly, at that time only celebrities like Sridevi, Kamal Haasan, and K Balachander had the personal phone numbers of the superstar.

Rajinikanth and Sridevi have shared the big screen together since the 1976 film Moondru Mudichu where a 13-year-old Sridevi made her debut as a leading lady. The movie featured Rajinikanth as the main antagonist with the actress playing his step-mother, trying to exact revenge.

Over the course of time, both the actors developed a strong bond, even going on to act together in 19 different films in various languages. The actor even shared a close bond with Sridevi’s mother and reportedly asked for the actress’ hand in marriage.

Back in an old interview with K Balachander the director revealed how the superstar went to Sridevi’s house to ask her to marry him. However, when they both entered the actress’ home during its Griha Pravesh ceremony (housewarming), the electricity in the house went out with darkness encapsulating the surroundings.

Upon seeing this, Rajinikanth felt like it was a sign of a bad omen and decided to leave without informing her about his intentions of marriage. Despite being failed at marrying the actress, the superstar continued his friendship with her. Although it was clear that the former had feelings for the actress, it is unclear what Sridevi felt in this matter.

Rajinikanth’s Workfront

Rajinikanth is next set to appear in the film Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. The movie slated to hit the big screens in October this year features an ensemble cast of actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, and many more in key roles.

The actor is also shooting for the movie Coolie alongside actors Sathyaraj and Shruti Haasan, making it his first collaboration with director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

