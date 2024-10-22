'When I was a conductor, I'd drink every day': Throwback to when Rajinikanth revealed how his wife Latha changed him

Superstar Rajinikanth has been married to Latha for more than four decades now. The couple reportedly met on a film set when Latha came to take Rajinikanth’s interview. During the interview, the duo felt a romantic spark. The jailer actor was so attracted to his then-future wife that towards the end of the interview, he proposed marriage to Latha.

Since then, Rajinikanth and Latha have been inseparable. In one of the throwback media interactions, the Vettaiyan actor confessed that he was addicted to alcohol and smoking, and his wife helped him to overcome that phase.

As quoted by India Today, speaking at the 50th-day celebration of Y Gee Mahendran's play, Charukesi, Rajinikanth expressed his gratitude to Y Gee Mahendran for introducing Latha to him, who changed his life. The actor said, "I am forever indebted to Y Gee Mahendran for introducing my wife, Latha, to me. When I was a conductor, I'd drink every day and there was no count of how many cigarettes I'd smoke every day. I would start the day with non-veg and will at least have non-veg meals twice a day. I'd feel bad seeing all the vegetarians. But, these three are a deadly combination."

Moreover, Rajinikanth stated that he believes people who consume cigarettes, alcohol, and non-veg do not live a healthy life after 60 years of age. Further, the actor gave his wife the credit for changing him. “In fact, it was my wife, Latha changed me by showering me with love. She made me lead a disciplined life,” Rajinikanth added. Additionally, he also urged all the people seated at the venue to quit smoking and drinking for the good.

However, this is not the first time he has spoken about his addiction. As per another report in the Times of India, Rajinikanth talked about his past addiction and stated that he would have been a better person if he had not consumed alcohol. Moreover, the report also suggests that Rajinikanth had reportedly arrived drunk on the sets of K. Balachander’s film. When the filmmaker got to know about him, he mocked Rajinikanth heavily and further warned him to leave alcohol.

