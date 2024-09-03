Throwback to when Kamal Haasan opened up on 'harsh' marriage with first wife Vani Ganapathy and said, 'I didn’t want to'

Kamal Haasan is an exceptional actor who has delivered several hits at the box office. Besides his professional life, the actor has also been in the spotlight for his personal life, especially his relationships. Kamal Haasan was first married to Vani Ganapathy, a famous classical dancer, in 1978. The ex-couple decided to part ways after a decade-long marriage. In a throwback interview with Simi Garewal for her show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Kamal Haasan opened up about his first harsh marriage and what went wrong.

During the candid conversation, he said, “It wasn’t working, at least for me. I won’t lie. It went beyond caring; it became harsh and I wanted to be happy.” Further, the actor confessed that he lost faith in the institution of marriage. It is worth mentioning that during this interview, Kamal Haasan was with his second and now ex-wife, Sarika.

Talking about the same, Hasaan said, “I was fast losing faith in the institution of marriage itself at that time. I always spoke of it loudly, to the shock of people. I said it on the first day I got married that I didn’t want to.” Moreover, the actor admitted that his divorce from his first wife, Vani Ganapathy, was very 'painful'.

It is pertinent to mention that it was a love marriage for Kamal Haasan and Vani Ganapathy. While not much is known about how their relationship started, many reports suggest that Kamal and Vani met through a mutual friend.

Reports also suggest that the Kalki 2898 AD actor exchanged wedding vows with Vani, as she was very keen about the wedding and did not believe in the concept of a live-in relationship. Both were leading a happy married life but fate had something else planned.

After 10 years of being tied in marriage, Kamal and Vani ended their relationship. As per several media reports, it was speculated that Sarika’s closeness with Kamal was the reason for their separation, as they married the same year and the actor got divorced from Vani.

After their divorce, Kamal was in love with Sarika and became parents to two daughters, Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan, who are now actors. Unfortunately, Kamal Haasan and Sarika also got divorced in 2004. After the split with Sarika, Kamal Haasan was reportedly in a relationship with Gautami Tadimalla from 2004 to 2016.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan was last seen in his blockbuster sequel Indian 2, helmed by S Shankar, and also in Prabhas’s film Kalki 2898 AD, earlier this year. Next, he will be seen collaborating with Mani Ratnam for Thug Life.

