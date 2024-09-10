Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja's manager and three others arrested in assault case: REPORT

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to violence and assault that might be triggering to some readers.

Dhruva Sarja's manager Ashwin and three others have been arrested by the Banashankari police in connection with an assault case involving the actor's gym trainer. According to reports, Prashant Pujari, who was Dhruva Sarja's personal trainer, was allegedly assaulted back in May. Subhash and Harsh, who worked with the actor, have been accused of attacking the gym trainer. There were also allegations that Dhruva Sarja's manager might have assisted them to do so.

Recent reports suggest that Dhruva Sarja's gym trainer was assaulted on the night of May 26. Following that, the actor's manager was called in for an interrogation concerning the assault, leading to his arrest. Currently, Ashwin is in police custody as an investigation against him is underway.

It has been alleged that Harsha and Subhash were the ones who attacked and assaulted Prashant Pujari, the gym trainer. However, it has been reported that Dhruva Sarja's former driver Nagendra and his manager Ashwin orchestrated the assault. To avoid getting caught, they used others to carry out the assault. It is believed that both Ashwin and Nagendra were not pleased with the gym trainer's close association with the actor, following which they planned the attack.

According to reports, police have arrested Ashwin and his associates for further interrogation. More details about this case are still awaited.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhruva Sarja is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film titled Martin. The film is directed by AP Arjun and will hit the big screens in multiple languages.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

