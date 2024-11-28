Did you know superstar Mahesh Babu cannot read or write in Telugu? Here’s how he works on scripts for his Tollywood films

Mahesh Babu has been unanimously winning hearts across the country and has indeed set a benchmark with his performances. The actor’s filmography is nothing short of a treasure trove, featuring some of the most versatile roles, each of which he has pulled off with finesse.

But did you know that the star, who has been an integral part of the Tollywood film industry, doesn’t actually know how to read or write Telugu?

Yes, you heard that right! According to an IndiaGlitz report, Mahesh Babu revealed this surprising fact back in 2015 during the promotions of his film Srimanthudu.

The actor admitted that when it comes to doing Telugu films, he keenly listens to the director and recites his lines simultaneously. However, he acknowledged being blessed with a good memory, which helps him learn his lines quickly.

When asked why he never learned the Telugu language, Mahesh explained that he couldn’t pick it up because he was raised and schooled in Chennai.

Despite this, Mahesh Babu has delivered some of the most smashing hits in Tollywood. It’s hard to believe that an actor who does not know the Telugu script has given performances that speak of sheer excellence.

On the work front, after his last release Guntur Kaaram, the superstar has been in the limelight due to the buzz surrounding his next project, SSMB29, with SS Rajamouli.

Advertisement

While the official announcement of the film is yet to be made, the newer details that surface about the project every passing day keep audiences hooked. The film is rumored to be a globe-trotting adventure, and under the creative brilliance of SS Rajamouli, it is expected to present something larger than life on the silver screen.

Moreover, Mahesh Babu is reportedly maintaining a well-built physique and cultivating a rugged look for his role in the film. His rare public appearances lately have given fans a glimpse of what’s in store for them, as the actor flaunts his new style statement.

ALSO READ: ‘I vehemently say...’: SP Balasubrahmanyam’s son REACTS against using AI to replicate his father’s voice