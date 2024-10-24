Mahesh Babu & SS Rajamouli’s upcoming mega entertainer SSMB29 gets a new update; filmmaker goes on a hunt for location

Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s first-ever collaboration in the upcoming entertainer SSMB29 has grabbed attention for all the right reasons. As fans anticipate any new update on the upcoming project, the recent buzz suggests that the filmmaker has now finally begun hunting down locations for filming the movie.

As reported by Times Now, SS Rajamouli has begun to hunt down locations for shooting SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu. With the pre-production work of the film in full swing, along with scripts getting finalized, the movie can be safely claimed is on track for its release. The shooting is supposed to begin by January 2025.

It is also reported that the filmmaker will shoot the film in specially designed sets in Hyderabad itself. However, new outdoor locations are also required so that it can be replicated on-screen using VFX.

For the unversed, SSMB29 is said to be based as an African adventure, and offers a globe-trotting essence to the viewers. The storyline is also said to be inspired from novels by James Bond and Wilbur Smith.

Quite recently, it was SS Rajamouli who dropped a major hint on his next project SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu. As per Gulte, the filmmaker during an interaction with international journalists revealed how his love for animals will make him use them more in his forthcoming films as well.

He had said, “I mean I love animals. I keep using them in my films before. I’m pretty sure I’ll be using more animals than RRR in my forthcoming films. That’s for sure.”

While the director did not specifically refer to any specific one of his upcoming projects, fans were quick to guess how it must have reference to his next with the Guntur Kaaram actor.

