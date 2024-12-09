Did you know Yash and Radhika Pandit’s eight years of togetherness started with a silent cab ride?

Yash and his wife, Radhika Pandit, are easily counted as one of the power couples of Sandalwood. The two talented artists bonded over their mutual passion for films, and that is precisely how they fell in love with one another. The duo has been standing strong for eight years now and is blessed with two kids. However, there was a time when their first meeting was all about a silent cab ride.

It was in 2004 when Yash and Radhika crossed paths for the first time on the sets of the film Nanda Gokula. However, their first interaction with each other was marked by silence, as the two shared a cab ride without speaking to one another.

While many would have thought that their meeting signified nothing more than two strangers crossing paths, Yash was later roped into a film as a replacement for the hero, which starred Radhika.

These subsequent meetings on film sets gradually solidified their connection, as they spent time together, bonded, and eventually fell in love with one another.

Together, the duo has delivered some of the most commercially successful hits at the box office, including films like Santhu Straight Forward, Moggina Manasu, Drama, and more.

It was during their super-successful film Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari that their relationship reached new heights. Not only did the film become a significant landmark in Kannada cinema, but it also became an epitome of the peak of their relationship.

Finally, in August 2016, the couple got engaged. A few months later, in December 2016, they got married in a high-profile yet grand wedding celebration. This was followed by two separate reception ceremonies—one for family members and the other for friends and colleagues.

Yash and Radhika became parents to their first child, a daughter named Ayra, in 2018. A year later, the couple welcomed their second child, a son named Yatharv, on October 30, 2019.

One look at their social media accounts is happy proof of the abundance of love and warmth the couple has built as a family.

Over the years, Yash and Radhika have often spoken candidly about one another, revealing how they have always had each other’s backs no matter what. For instance, the KGF star once revealed how his wife never asks how much money he makes from a film, but only whether he was happy working on it.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Yash stated, “She’s the only person who never asks what we’ve gained from a film or how much money I’ve made. Instead, she asks, ‘Are you happy?’”

On the work front, Yash has the highly anticipated film Toxic lined up next. On the other hand, Radhika was last seen in the Kannada film Aadi Lakshmi Purana in 2019.

