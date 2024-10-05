Is Yash starrer Toxic with director Geetu Mohandas shelved? Here’s what we know

Yash, who was last seen in the blockbuster movie KGF: Chapter 2, is all set to appear in the movie Toxic, directed by Malayalam director Geetu Mohandas. However, several rumors suggested that the movie has been shelved, even though an official confirmation is yet to be made.

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, the film Toxic with Yash hasn’t been shelved but is more or so delayed in production. The report also claimed that the film would likely begin its work soon. Again, there is no official update on the same yet.

Interestingly, a Koimoi report stated that the upcoming film would be made on a budget twice as expensive as KGF: Chapter 2. The movie would be crafted on a huge scale and would be one of the most expensive films to be made in Yash’s career.

The movie Toxic, which also has the tagline “A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups,” is expected to be a period drama that revolves around a drug cartel operating from Goa. The movie was initially reported to have Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan in a lead role but it was later reported that she had walked out of the project with Nayanthara coming in.

Moreover, the film is also expected to feature Kiara Advani as Yash’s love interest, with an additional cast of actors like Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Shruti Haasan, and many more playing key roles.

The makers had released a title teaser with an intriguing silhouette of the KGF actor as Shruti crooned the theme song.

Advertisement

Check out the title teaser of Yash’s Toxic:

Besides Toxic, it has also been reported that Yash is likely to play the role of Raavan in the Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi starrer Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The magnum opus movie is also expected to showcase RK in a dual role, with the film rumored to release in 2025.

ALSO READ: BUZZ: Post Thug Life with Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam to join hands with Rajinikanth after 33 years since Thalapathi?