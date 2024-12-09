EXCLUSIVE: Sobhita Dhulipala's bridal mehendi design for Naga Chaitanya defines their reunion in every yuga

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s dreamy wedding pictures have surely taken the internet by storm. The couple tied the knot following a traditional Telugu ceremony on December 4, at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. It is safe to say that the Made In Heaven actress’ bridal avatar has become a trendsetter in no time.

Besides her royal Kanjeevaram saree stealing all hearts, it was Sobhita’s mehendi design that grabbed considerable attention. According to sources close to the couple, the actress’ mehendi design was inspired by the rich motifs found in the Madurai Temple.

A befitting tribute to historical and cultural roots, the designs on Sobhita’s palms and feet were inspired by Madurai Meenakshi Amman and Sundareswara.

The source revealed, “The mehendi design created for Sobhita was significantly inspired by the Madurai Temple. The motifs were drawn from Madurai Meenakshi Amman and Sundareswara, particularly the Utsava Murthi. The pattern on the back of the hand was inspired by the beautifully adorned Padhakkam worn by Goddess Meenakshi."

The design on the inner palm of the diva clearly reflects the outer pattern of Sundareswara’s ring, symbolizing the essence of the ‘circle of light.’

Additionally, the combination of these intricate elements was a true representation of the ultimate amalgamation of masculine and feminine energies, symbolizing an eternal bond.

The source explained, “The design on the inner palm captured the outer pattern of Sundareswara’s ring, also known as the Prabha Mandala, symbolizing the circle of light. Together, these elements represented the divine union of masculine and feminine energies—Lord Shiva and Shakti—signifying their eternal bond through the travails of life and their reunion in every yuga.”

For the unversed, it was nearly four days after their wedding that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala finally dropped the much-awaited pictures from their big day.

Check out the pictures here:

The candid glimpses reflected happy smiles, tears of joy, and an abundance of love as the couple embarked on their new journey together.

