Yash starrer Toxic lands in legal trouble as Karnataka Forest Department files case over illegal cutting of trees for film set construction

Yash starrer Toxic is one of the highly anticipated movies of 2025. The actor has already started shooting for his film in Mumbai alongside co-star Kiara Advani. However, the project has landed in legal trouble as the Karnataka Forest Department has registered a case against the makers of the film.

According to the ANI report, an FIR has been filed against the producers for illegally cutting down trees on forest land to construct film sets in Bengaluru. A case was also lodged against the Canara Bank General Manager and the General Manager of Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT).

Recently, Karnataka Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre visited the Peenya site and examined satellite images that reportedly revealed the scope of deforestation. He further urged the concerned authorities to take serious action against those responsible for cutting trees in the designated reserved forest area. HMT currently occupies the land in dispute.

Earlier, Eshwar Khandre told the publication, "I personally visited the land where Toxic movie is being shot. Hundreds of trees have been illegally cut down for the filming of the movie on forestland under HMT’s jurisdiction, which is visible in satellite images. We will take necessary actions against the people who violated the rules. Cutting trees in forestland without legal permission is a punishable offense."

Meanwhile, Geetu Mohandas is helming Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups. The project was announced last year and went on floors in 2024. Makers are currently aiming to release the film on April 10, 2025.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Yash revealed why he chose to give the film such a unique title. He shared that there are so many fairy tales for children but none for adults. So, he thought, why not make a fairy tale for the grownups and give the movie a similar title? The actor said, "Title and tagline both I felt were very relevant."

For the uninitiated, Yash is currently busy with the shoot of Toxic, and John Wick's action director JJ Perry has also joined the team of the film.

