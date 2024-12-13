Director P Balachandrakumar, key witness in 2017 Kerala actress assault case, passes away after kidney illness

Trigger Warning: This article contains information regarding sexual assault and death which might be triggering for some readers.

Malayalam director P. Balachandrakumar passed away on Friday, December 13, in the early hours of the day. According to an India Today report, he was receiving treatment at a private hospital in Kerala for a kidney-related ailment. Unfortunately, the filmmaker succumbed to his illness and breathed his last in Chengannur.

After the director's demise, actor Prakash Bare took to his Facebook handle to pen an emotional note. He wrote, "After a long struggle with death and injustice, Balu has departed. Farewell, dear friend. — feeling helpless."

According to media reports, Balachandrakumar's mortal remains will be taken to Thiruvananthapuram. He was reportedly admitted in the hospital on November 11 due to some complications. He had also undergone bypass surgery. Unfortunately, an infection worsened his condition and led to his demise.

Director Balachandrakumar played a crucial role in actor Dileep's case with his statement. According to Mathrubhumi, his revelations against Dileep led the police to add serious charges against the actor. Balachandrakumar claimed that the actor had watched footage of the attack at his house and conspired to harm investigating officers.

He also revealed that he met Pulsar Suni, a key suspect in the case, at Dileep's house just months before the assault in 2017. Balachandrakumar said it was the actor's brother, Anoop, who introduced him to Suni during a housewarming ceremony. While Dileep initially denied knowing Suni, he later admitted the connection but asked the filmmaker to keep it secret.

The 2017 Kerala case involves the abduction and assault of an actress allegedly ordered by actor Dileep. The incident was reportedly recorded for blackmail purposes.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. If you or anyone you know suffers from any kind of health-related issues, then please do not hesitate to take immediate and professional medical help. There are several helplines available for the same; remember you are not alone in the fight.

