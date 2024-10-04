WATCH: Dileep and Tovino Thomas join family for stunning Navratri appearance in Kochi

Malayalam actors Dileep and Tovino Thomas were recently spotted making a stunning appearance at a Navratri festival in Kochi. The actors looked dapper in traditional attire as they made their way into the venue.

Both actors were serving major family goals. Dileep attended the event with his wife, former actress Kavya Madhavan, and their daughters, Meenakshi and Mahalakshmi. Meanwhile, Tovino was accompanied by his wife, Lidiya Tovino.

Check out Dileep and Tovino Thomas appearing at Navratri event with their family:

Coming to the work front of both actors, Dileep who was last seen in the film Pavi Caretaker is currently working in the movie Bha. Bha. Ba. (short for Bhayam, Bhakthi, Bahumanam). The title which translates to Fear, Devotion, Respect is an action comedy film directed by Dhananjay Shankar and penned by actors Fahim Safar and Noorin Shereef.

Aside from Dileep, the movie also has brothers Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead roles as well. Moreover, the film’s ensemble cast also includes Balu Varghese, Baiju Santhosh, Saranya Ponvannan, Sandy, Sidharth Bharathan, Redin Kingsley (Malayalam debut), and many more in key roles.

On the contrary, Tovino Thomas was recently seen in the action-adventure film Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) which has made quite a sensation at the box office. The actor is next set to appear in the film Identity with Trisha Krishnan in the lead role. Moreover, the actor will also reprise his role in the Lucifer sequel, L2: Empuraan.

