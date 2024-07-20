Dileep and Kavya Madhavan cheer for daughter Meenakshi on her big day; 'You did it'

Actor-producer Dileep and his wife Kavya Madhavan send their heartfelt congratulations to daughter Meenakshi on becoming a doctor. The power couple took to Instagram to extend their best wishes to their daughter on her big day. It is worth mentioning that Meenakshi is the daughter of Dileep and his ex-wife Manju Warrier.

Dileep congratulates daughter, says, ‘Dream has come true’

The daddy dearest appeared quite happy on his daughter Meenakshi’s achievement and shared a photo on social media. He accompanied the post with a heartwarming caption that expresses his joy and pride.

The Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel actor mentioned her achievement as a dream come true moment and wrote, “Thank God. (folded hands emoji) A dream has come true. My daughter Meenakshi has become a doctor. Love and respect to her (a love, folded hands, and a thumbs-up emoticon)”

Kavya Madhavan shares proud moment with her daughter

Meanwhile, Dileep’s wife Kavya jotted down a heartwarming wish to congratulate Meenakshi and wrote, “Congratulations Dr.Meenakshi Gopalakrishnan” followed by a couple of smiling faces with heart-shaped eyes emoticons.

The Breaking News Live actress lauded Meenakshi and appreciated her focus and determination, which she thinks have truly paid off, as she wrote, “You did it! it’s your dedication and hardwork that’s got you here.”

She further added about being proud of Meenakshi’s big moment and penned, “We are so proud of you today and we know you are capable of so much more.. May God bless you abundantly… With love and pride today and always… @i.meenakshidileep”

Along with the heartwarming caption, Kavya shared a candid family photo featuring herself, Meenakshi, and her husband, Dileep. The three of them looked delighted as they enjoyed a precious family moment together.

Check out the happy family moment:

What is Dileep up to in his career?

Dileep last appeared in Vineeth Kumar's 2024 Malayalam suspense rom-com, Pavi Caretaker. Apart from the veteran actor, the film also featured Vineeth, Johny Antony, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Dharmajan Bolgatty in pivotal roles.

