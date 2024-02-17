Director Rajkumar Periasamy opens up about why his next with Sivakarthikeyan is titled Amaran

Sivakarthikeyan’s latest film Ayalaan, helmed by R. Ravikumar, hit the silver screens on January 12th, on the occasion of Pongal. The film garnered mixed to positive responses from the audience and emerged as one of the most prominent films released during the festive season.

Currently, the actor is working on his next film, a high-octane drama film helmed by Rajkumar Periyasamy. Quite recently, the makers revealed that the film has been titled Amaran. In the latest update, the film’s director took to social media to reveal why he chose this as the film’s title. He also thanked the people who helped him get the rights to the title, considering the title has been used before in a 1992 film.

Rajkumar Periyasamy says Amaran is the first word he wrote for the film’s screenplay

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter), Rajkumar Periyasamy mentioned that Amaran was the first word he wrote for the screenplay of the film, as the film’s title. He said that it means ‘Immortal, Warrior and Godly’.

Additionally, the director expressed his gratitude towards veteran filmmaker K Rajeshwar for granting him permission to use the title, which he had previously used for his film in 1992. He also extended his thanks to actor Gautham Karthik and his father Karthik, who portrayed the main character in the 1992 film. Rajkumar Periyasamy mentioned that the father-son duo approached K Rajeshwar on his behalf and vouched for him. He also showed appreciation to the PRO who assisted in coordinating this.

More about Amaran

Amaran marks the first on-screen collaboration between Rajkumar Periyasamy and Sivakarthikeyan. The film also features Sai Pallavi as the female lead and is set to be a high-octane patriotic drama, based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan. The makers of the film released a short teaser for the film on February 16th, ahead of the Don actor’s birthday, which showed action-packed sequences sure to entertain the audience.

The film has been bankrolled by Kamal Haasan, under his production banner Raaj Kamal Films International, and the veteran actor also snapped the clapboard for the first shot of the film. GV Prakash will be composing the music for the film while Ch Sai has been roped in as the film’s cinematographer. K Kalaivaran will be taking care of the film’s editing.

