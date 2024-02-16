SK21 titled Amaran: Sivakarthikeyan says 'honored to have portrayed Major Mukund Varadarajan' as he unveils first teaser

Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan movie was released in theatres on the occasion of Pongal and managed to hold its ground despite having stiff competition. Sivakarthikeyan has embarked on his new journey as he became part of SK21.

Now, on the eve before Sivakarthikeyan’s birthday celebration makers of SK21 have dropped a teaser full of adrenaline rush titled Amaran. The film is based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan who lost his life while bravely fighting terrorists in 2014.

SK21 titled Amaran

The teaser promises to be a power-packed treat along with its patriotic theme. Sivakarthikeyan can be seen in a whole new avatar. Ulaganyagan Kamal Haasan took to his social platform X and shared the poster of Amaran. He wrote, “Happy birthday dear brother @Siva_Kartikeyan I wish you a long life. #Amaran Delighted to release the title teaser of the movie”.