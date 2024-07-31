Dushara Vijayan credits Dhanush's 'outstanding guidance and vision' for Raayan's success, thanks fans for making film a mega blockbuster

The blockbuster film Raayan has taken the box office by storm, and actress Dushara Vijayan couldn't be more grateful for the overwhelming support and love from fans. In a heartfelt note, she expressed her appreciation for the positive response that has made all her hard work worthwhile. A special mention was made for her director, Dhanush, whom she described as her inspiration.

Dushara pens note on Raayan's success

Dushara Vijayan, who played the role of Durga in Raayan, felt elated following the film's success in theaters. Therefore, she took to her X handle to release a statement expressing her gratitude. The actress wrote, "I am truly grateful for the incredible love and support you've shown towards "Raayan". Your positive response and kind words have truly touched me and made all my hard work worthwhile. The journey of "Raayan" from its beginning to becoming a mega blockbuster hit has been amazing. I deeply appreciate the media for their constant coverage and support, which helped us reach a wide audience. Your attention to the film's story and performances has played a key role in its success."

Dushara's note conveyed her immense appreciation for the audience, whose enthusiasm and love for the film's character Durga exceeded all expectations. She also thanked Dhanush and wrote, "A huge thank you to my director and inspiration, Dhanush sir, for his outstanding guidance and vision. I extend my sincere gratitude to Sun Pictures for bringing this project to life. To my audience, your enthusiasm and love for "Durga" has exceeded all expectations. Your support has been the driving force behind this achievement. Your ongoing support motivates me to continue striving for excellence. With gratitude, Dushara Vijayan."

Advertisement

About Raayan

In addition to Dhanush, Raayan features an ensemble cast including SJ Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, and Selvaraghavan in significant roles. The storyline centers on Kathavaraayan Raayan, a fast-food restaurant owner in North Chennai, who seeks vengeance against the gang responsible for destroying his family.

Critics have lauded the film, commending Dhanush's performance and direction. Raayan hit theaters on July 26, garnering positive reviews for its engaging narrative.

ALSO READ: Raayan selfie: Dushara Vijayan drops special PIC from filming days featuring Dhanush, Prabhudeva, and SJ Suryah