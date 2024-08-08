Everytime Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala dropped hints about their secret relationship: From London vacation to wildlife safari

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s engagement news is making huge waves on social media. The duo, who dated for quite some time now, will exchange rings today, on August 8, 2024, in a private ceremony in Hyderabad. Moreover, it is also speculated that Chay’s father, Nagarjuna Akkineni would be the first person to share the official pictures from the occasion.

Well, on this note, let’s take a look back at all the times Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala dropped cute yet indirect hints of their secret relationship.

Naga Chaitanya and Shobhita’s intimate meal date in London

The first clear indication of a budding relationship between Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala came about when the duo got spotted enjoying a meal together in one of London’s posh restaurants. In a viral picture shared by Chef Surender Mohan in February this year, Chay was seen posing with him at the iconic Jamavar restaurant. However, keen-eyed netizens were quick to spot Sobhita in the background, sharing the same table as the Dhootha actor.

Naga Chaitanya and Shobhita exploring the streets of London

In another glimpse from their London tour, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita were clicked by one of their fans, as the two of them were spotted walking together and exploring the streets of London. The couple twinned in black puffer jackets and in fact, the actress appeared a little shy to be clicked with Chay.

Naga Chaitanya and Shobhita enjoying Matthew McConaughey’s book Greenlights

Back on September 4, 2023, Sobhita Dhulipala had dropped a snapshot of her current read, Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, which she termed as one of the finest books that she read. However, their fans were curious to dig out from the past how Naga Chaitanya had also shared a glimpse of the same book. Netizens were quick to conclude that it might be Chay who had gifted his favorite book to Sobhita.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita’s wildlife safari pictures

Just within a day apart in April 2024, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala had shared solo pictures of themselves on their respective Instagram accounts. However, what grabbed all the attention was the similarity found in the backgrounds of both the frames, indicating that the alleged lovers might have gone out to vacay together in the forest area.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita enjoyed wine tasting in Europe together

More recently, a picture of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita had gone viral on the internet, wherein the duo could be seen relishing a wine tasting activity together. Standing amid the rest of the tourists, the actors seemed quite blended in, while they listened to the wine tasting guide.

