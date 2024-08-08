Is Naga Chaitanya secretly getting engaged to Shobhita Dhulipala today? Here’s what report says

Naga Chaitanya and Shobhita Dhulipala have been one of the most gossiped-about couples in showbiz for a long time now. While the two have never officially commented on the same, recent reports suggest that they will finally get engaged today.

As per a report by GreatAndhra, Naga Chaitanya and Shobhita Dhulipala are all set to officiate their relationship and get engaged today, August 8, 2024. The couple will ring in a private engagement ceremony in Hyderabad.

The reports have further suggested that the first official pictures of Naga Chaitanya and Shobhita Dhulipala would be shared by the former’s father and superstar, Nagarjuna Akkineni from the celebration that would happen at their residence.

However, further official confirmation is still awaited from both Naga Chaitanya and Shobhita’s sides.

While the couple has not dropped any pictures together on social media reflecting their relationship, they have previously been spotted together touring London and even enjoying a wine tasting session.

Moreover, oftentimes, their pictures from similar backgrounds made their fans ascertain that the duo might be together and have been dating for some time now.

For the uninitiated, Naga Chaitanya was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and the couple got divorced in 2021. The duo’s separation news had come about as quite shocking news for many. In fact, through many of Samantha and Naga’s revelations afterwards, it was evident how their split was not an amicable one.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘The journey begins': Yash starts shooting for Geetu Mohandas' Toxic, shares PHOTO from sets