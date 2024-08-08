Did Naga Chaitanya delete photos with ex-wife Samantha from Instagram amid engagement news with Sobhita?

Naga Chaitanya is all set to step into a new chapter of his life. According to multiple reports, the actor is going to get engaged to Sobhita Dhulipala today, on August 8, 2024. And now, it seems Chay has deleted pictures of his ex-wife, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, from his social media account.

For the uninitiated, it was on October 2, 2021, when the former couple issued a joint public note and announced their separation. And now, with one look at Chay’s Instagram account, one can witness how he has deleted quite a few pictures with Samantha from the grid.

Some time back, it was Samantha Ruth Prabhu who had archived all her pictures with her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya, from her social media account. But later on, she unarchived a few of them, including her wedding photograph.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s dynamics after their divorce have frequently grabbed attention on the internet. For instance, back on April 26, 2024, the Kushi star repurposed her wedding gown itself and gave it a completely different look and style with the creative help of fashion designer Kresha Bajaj.

The actress then later wore the same refurbished outfit for an awards night.

For the uninitiated, reports about Naga Chaitanya and Shobhita Dhulipala’s private engagement ceremony happening today in Hyderabad at the actor’s residence have been doing the rounds. The reports further suggest that it would be none other than Nagarjuna Akkineni who would share the first official pictures of Chay and Sobhita engagement on social media.

Advertisement

Both Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have managed to keep their relationship under wraps for quite some time now. While they have never really shared any pictures together, they have, on the contrary, been spotted together many times, raising quite a few eyebrows.

ALSO READ: ‘The journey begins': Yash starts shooting for Geetu Mohandas' Toxic, shares PHOTO from sets