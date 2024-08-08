EXCLUSIVE: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are getting engaged; Couple to exchange rings at Dhootha actor's new home

Amidst all the speculations, Pinkvilla has exclusively confirmed that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are indeed exchanging rings today, August 8, 2024. Although the actors have not confirmed the same yet, the news about them getting engaged is very much true. We have also heard that the couple has decided to keep it low-key with only immediate family members around them as they get engaged today.

“Sobhita and Chay have not let even their teams or close friends know about their engagement plan. They want it to be as quiet as possible and will be held at Naga Chaitanya’s new home in Jubilee Hills, which he had bought after being separated from Samantha,” reveals a source.

Meanwhile, as per reports, Chaitanya's father and legendary actor Nagarjuna will announce their engagement and share their photos after the ceremony. If reports are to be believed, Amala Akkineni and Akhil, Naga Chaitanya’s brother will also be present along with Sobhita’s parents at the engagement ceremony.

While the couple have never confirmed their relationship, the duo have previously been spotted together touring London and even enjoying a wine-tasting session. Moreover, their pictures with similar backgrounds made eagle-eyed fans believe that Naga and Sobhita might be together and have been dating for some time now.

Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu after dating her for a few years. However, the ex-couple decided to split and got divorced in 2021.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha’s separation news had come as a shocker for many who thought the couple would be endgame. In fact, as per Samantha and Naga’s revelations afterward, it was quite evident that their split was not amicable.

Amidst the engagement news, the Bangarraju actor has deleted all pictures with his ex-wife from his social media handles. Moreover, reports suggest that Chay and Sobhita are expected to tie the knot later in 2024.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Naga Chaitanya will be seen in Chandoo Mondeti’s directorial Thandel. This will mark the third collaboration between the actor-director duo. Previously, they worked together on Premam and Savyasachi.

Alongside the Custody actor, the film also features Sai Pallavi and Sundeep Vedd. Interestingly, Chaitanya is reuniting with Sai Pallavi after their 2021 superhit film Love Story.

