EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun NOT doing The Immortal Ashwatthama; Here's why

The Immortal Ashwatthama- director Aditya Dhar's ambitious project has been in the news for a long time now. It looks like the makers knocking door to door with the actors but their only facing disappointment. After Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh, the makers considered Allu Arjun for the lead role. But is he? Pinkvilla has exclusively learned, Pushpa star Allu Arjun has refused The Immortal Ashwatthama.

"Allu Arjun was in two minds from the start over signing this project. However, he still took his own time to think and make a decision. After the success of Pushpa, AA, being a Pan-India name, has become extremely cautious about his choice of scripts. Also, Allu Arjun is in talks for a very exciting project besides Pushpa 2 shoot," reveals a source.

"The makers always wanted a larger-than-life hero for the film and considering it a VFX-loaded project, Allu Arjun doesn't want to take any risks. Hence, AA has declined the project," adds the source.

Allu Arjun's next with Trivikram

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas will reunite for the fourth time and moviegoers cannot wait to see what the director conjures up with the actor this time. Tentatively called AA22, the yet-to-be-titled film is bankrolled by production banners Harika & Hassine Creations & Geetha. As we confirmed earlier, the work on the much-awaited Pan-India film will begin by December 2023 and will go on floors in mid-2024, after Pushpa 2 releases.

To note, Allu Arjun also refused Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. where he was offered a small yet impactful role but it was quite difficult for him to choose over his ongoing project, Pushpa 2 which targets Summer 2024 release. Expectations from Pushpa: The Rule is now at an all-time high.

